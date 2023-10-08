This maths brain teaser will put your skills to the test

Maths brain teasers can be tricky to solve at times. But if you use your basic knowledge and try to attempt the questions, it can be really easy. Today, we have a question that will test your basic maths knowledge. Are you up for the challenge?

Brain Teaser: How quickly can you solve this maths puzzle?(Instagram/@fastandeasymaths)

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the handle @fastandeasymaths. The question states, “7 / 7 / 7 X 7= ?”

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this problem?

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This post was shared on October 7. Since being posted, it has been liked several times. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their answers. Several people said that the correct solution is “1.” What do you think is the answer?

Earlier, another brain teaser had gone viral on social media. The question was, “What is the biggest number you can make by moving exactly two matches?” Alongside, an image shows the number “508.”

Will you be able to solve this?

