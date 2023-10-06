Brain teaser: Can you spot the kiss emoji hidden among the smileys?
World Smile Day was started by artist Harvey Ball from the USA.
World Smile Day is celebrated on the first Friday of every October. This year, 2023, the day falls on October 6. Dedicated to the beautiful expression called smile, this day is a perfect way to remind yourself to smile a little more and also to spread it among others.
To lift your spirits and brighten your day on this special occasion, we have created a puzzle for you. It is a simple brain teaser that is not just fun to solve but is perfect to share with your friends and family too.
What is the puzzle about?
The puzzle shows several smiley faces. However, one of the emojis is not like the others. Hidden in the sea of smileys is one kiss emoji. Your task is to spot the odd one out as fast as you can.
Are you ready to take up this challenge?
Did you find the kiss emoji? If you are still trying to spot it, here is the solution to help you.
Who started the World Smile Day?
The story behind this day started with a creation by an artist named Harvey Ball, reports the BBC. In 1963, this US-based artist decided to create a huge smiley face in yellow colour. His creation became extremely popular. Ball, however, was worried that eventually, his creation would lose its meaning. Hence, he came up with a solution in the form of the World Smile Day. He dedicated this day as a reminder for everyone to smile, be kind, and make other people smile.
How to celebrate?
There are several ways in which you can celebrate this day. However, it should reflect the motto of the day - to engage in an act of kindness to make a person smile. And don’t forget to ensure that you have that beautiful smile on your face too.
