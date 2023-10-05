A true cricket lover will be able to solve this World Cup puzzle in 10 seconds
Do you have what it takes to solve this World Cup puzzle in a few seconds?
ICC World Cup 2023, the biggest cricket event, is taking place at the moment. It started on October 5 with a match between England and New Zealand. Are you a devoted cricket enthusiast who loves everything related to this event? We have an exhilarating brain teaser prepared just for you.
What is the puzzle all about?
The puzzle is divided into rows and columns with one letter written in each grid. The challenge is to find the names of teams competing in the World Cup.
Rule to remember
The names of the teams can be written from left to right, right to left, up to down, down to up, and diagonally. Do you think you are a cricket aficionado with a hawk-like observation power who can solve this word puzzle in ten seconds?
Your time starts now…
How many names did you manage to find? Were you able to spot all of them? Are you still scratching your head?
Let us help you with a hint. Here is a list of the team names you need to find:
India
England
Australia
Pakistan
New Zealand
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
Netherlands
Sri Lanka
South Africa
Still puzzled? Don’t worry, we have got your back. Take a look at the image below to find the solution:
About Cricket World Cup 2023:
The event will conclude on November 19 with a match between two semi-finalists to be played in the largest stadium in the world, Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. This year, India is hosting the event, and the will be playing their first match in this World Cup on October 8 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Did you enjoy solving this World Cup-related puzzle? How much time did it take you to find all ten names?
