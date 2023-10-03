News / Trending / Brain Teaser: Can you spot three birds among these fruits?

Brain Teaser: Can you spot three birds among these fruits?

ByArfa Javaid
Oct 03, 2023 09:10 AM IST

The brain teaser was shared on Facebook. It features an array of fruits but hidden among them are three birds. Can you find them in 10 seconds or less?

Gergely Dudás, a digital artist from Hungary, often challenges his followers with brain teasers. He regularly shares pictures on his social media accounts wherein one must seek and locate hidden objects. The artist, who also goes by Dudolf on social media, has posted yet another brain teaser and challenged his followers to find three birds that blend in seamlessly among fruits. Do you think you can find them all?

Brain Teaser: How quickly can you find three birds hidden among these fruits?(Facebook/@thedudolf)
Brain Teaser: How quickly can you find three birds hidden among these fruits?(Facebook/@thedudolf)

Read| Brain Teaser: Can you guess which parking space this car occupies?

“Can you find three birds?” reads the caption of the brain teaser shared on Facebook. The teaser features fruits such as bananas, tomatoes, pears, and brinjals. Hidden among them in plain sight are three birds. Can you spot them all in 10 seconds?

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Take a look at the brain teaser shared on Facebook here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the brain teaser has accumulated close to 500 reactions, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“Today is a good day,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Found them. And it is so worth to watch the solution because it is a look behind the scenes, too.”

“Found. I thought every second pear is a bird,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Let’s start! (if one of them is not a kiwi bird, i will be pissed).”

“I found them pretty quickly, but this is still one of my favourite ones ever! Love all the colours for autumn,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “That was easy.”

Were you able to find all three birds in this brain teaser? For those who are still on the hunt and wish to see the solution, the below picture might be of help.

Brain Teaser: Three birds are highlighted in this picture. (Dudolf)
Brain Teaser: Three birds are highlighted in this picture. (Dudolf)

Earlier, a maths brain teaser featuring emojis went viral on social media. Each emoji in the brain teaser carries some value, and one needs to find that out and apply it in the last equation to solve it.

Also Read| Viral Brain Teaser: Can you find out how much money the store lost?

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out