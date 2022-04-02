This mom makes ‘dog pancakes’ for her cute toddler. Watch to know the recipe

It is quite a task to be able to make foods that your kids will like and it is an even greater challenge to keep the designs and ideas interesting. But this mum named Anne Sage has shared a video on Instagram that will give you just the best idea for a breakfast dish for your kids. Safe to say, the video has gone crazy viral on Instagram as well.

The video was shared on Instagram with the descriptive caption, “What started out as a random request from Halo for “dog pancakes” has become a serious morning obsession for me. I’ve been honing my technique and each day I do a different breed. So far, I think the jaunty poodle is my favourite. It’s funny, and it’s fun. But it’s also…a lifeline? A way for me to be creative even in the daily slog that parenting can be. And also — if this whole interior design thing doesn’t work out, I can make a killing selling pancake pet portraits.”

She has also shared the recipe in the caption - “1 ripe banana, ½ c oats, 2 eggs, 2 tbsp oil (I use avocado), 2 tbsp nonfat Greek yoghurt, ¼ tsp baking soda, ¼ tsp salt. Blend everything together until smooth and cook on medium low heat. Recipe serves 2-3 and can easily be halved to make generous portions for 1-2.” There is a chance that this recipe might put a smile on both yours and your kid’s face.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 20 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn’t stop admiring this mom’s artistic talent when it comes to creating these pancakes. It has also received more than 3.5 million views so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Excuse me?!? When did you become a canine pancake artist? This is amazing.” “Wait a minute…this is BEYOND impressive,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “You’re not a regular mom, YOU’RE A COOL MOM.”

What are your thoughts on this video that is equal parts cute and informative? Would you like to give a try to these ‘dog pancakes’?