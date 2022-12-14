This mom's detailed plan for the holidays has won the heart of the internet

The holiday season is here, and people have already started planning how they want to spend their days. Many look forward to spending their days with their families and having a memorable few days with them. As the holidays are coming close, a recent tweet shows a woman planning what she wants to do with her family, and this is simply wholesome.

In a tweet shared by Twitter user Khalid El Khatib he shared a detailed plan that her mother has made. Khatib's mother had planned a week's worth of events and dinners building up to Christmas in the minutely prepared email. From planned meals, fun activities, and bourbon tasting, to babysitting and more, the woman has planned everything to the last minute.

The post's caption read, "My mom's annual "home for the holidays" email to me and my siblings just dropped. An incredibly thorough, detail-rich look ahead at how it's possible for me to gain 15 lbs in one week."

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being shared, it has been liked more than one lakh times and 4000 likes, and several reactions.

One person in the Twitter comments said, "Is there any interest in a Bourbon tasting?" Your mother is a national treasure." A second person added, "Every stage of parenthood is new and different, and having not been shown good examples, I look around and take notes. This right here is my new mother of adult children/grandmother at the holidays standard. I now know what to do. Thank your mom for me!" A third person added, "Bourbon tasting? Ina's mac and cheese? Hallmark of The Midwest? Manicures? Taco dip? How do I sign up for this week of wonder?! It almost seems redundant to wish you and your family happy holidays, but Happy Holidays!"

