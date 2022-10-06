This mother's sweet gesture for her 33-year-old son is winning the internet

No matter what your age is, for our mothers, we will always be children only. Our mothers tend to remember the things that we have liked since the beginning of time and go above and beyond to do their best for the family. There are many such moments and memories that are even shaped by our moms. Recently, one such instance of the same was shared on Reddit by user @MajorasMask89. In the post that he has made, he informs people that he is a 31-year-old man. Every time he visits his native place for Christmas, his mother likes to deck up his room just like she did in his childhood. In the picture, you can see a joyful bedspread that has a print of Christmas decorations. There is even a teddy bear on his pillow. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "My mom still does my old room up like this when I visit for Christmas. I'm 33 years old."

Take a look at the decorated bed here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since then, it has been liked 5,000 times and has several comments as well. Many people thought that this was a wholesome gesture by his mother. One Reddit user commented, "These are the things that warm my heart. This picture is the key to understanding how love can take any physical form. Please, enjoy and hug your family as much as you can. You are very lucky." Another person added, "You aren't 33 to her. Her memory of you, when you come to mind, is every day she spent with you as a child - all the tiny things you don't realize you will miss until they are gone." A third user wrote, "So sweet of her, surely an unspoken Christmas tradition for your family now, though, so it can't change." A fourth user added, "My mum does this too in the guest room, and last year she left a chocolate Santa on our pillows on Christmas Eve. "

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON