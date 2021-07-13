Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This nail art of a hand on a fingernail is leaving netizens amused. Watch

This video of a bizarre yet creative nail extension design is something you cannot miss.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 10:48 AM IST
A picture of the nail extension design. (Instagram/@ilysmnails)

Are you someone who stops to watch every time you come across a nail art video while scrolling through Instagram? If the answer is yes, this video of a bizarre yet creative nail extension design is something you cannot miss. The video shows a hand, complete with extensions, being added as nail art on someone’s fingernail. What’s more, netizens are now suggesting names for this special design.

The video has been posted on ILYSM Nails on Instagram. The clip shows this special hand being created as an extension on someone’s finger. The fake hand has its own set of nail extensions and a ring, and looks quite impressive.

The video asks people to suggest names for this nail art, adding that the winning name so far is Handgela. What do you think this nail should be named?

Watch the video below:

Posted on July 9, the video has collected over 4,800 likes and several comments. From suggesting names to reacting to the nail to even giving suggestions to complete the entire hand, the comments section is filled with reactions.

“As someone named Angela, I fully support the name Handgela!” wrote an individual. “Abinail, Clawrissa, Handrew,” suggested another. “Fingerella,” added a third.

“You should make the other hand and the feet as well and make it a nail set (not sure what you could put on the 5th nail but eh),” wrote an Instagram user. “Do a foot and paint the toes. OMG that would be so funny,” added another.

What do you think of this video and nail art design?

