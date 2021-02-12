This perfectly synchronized dance video is weirdly satisfying to watch
Have you ever come across those videos which are weirdly satisfying to watch? If yes, then here is a clip that will leave you very happy. Even if you haven’t, let this video of two people dancing in perfect synchronization be your first.
The video shows American professional dancer Derek Hough executing a perfectly synced dance routine with actor Kelli Erdmann.
Captioned, “Weirdly Satisfying,” the video shows exactly that. Take a look to see if you feel the same way:
Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 3.3 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments with many agreeing to the caption of the video. Many couldn’t stop saying how much they loved the clip.
“Wow my brain just broke trying to do this,” shared an Instagram user. “OMG, coordinating hand, legs, head...so hard. But, perfect to watch,” said another. It indeed is perfect to watch.
As for this individual, they wrote, “So satisfying that after I watched it 5 times and closed out of Instagram, I said ‘hold on, one more time’.” Another person commented, “It is mesmerizing! I have watched it over and over again.”
What are your thoughts on the video?
