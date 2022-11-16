This person's gesture to thank daughter's kidney donor is wholesome

There are many videos on the internet that show the selfless and kind acts done by strangers for others. These stories are often heartwarming to listen to and make us believe in humanity. While your social media must be filled with such content, a recent image that shows a person's gratitude has gone viral on Twitter.

In the image shared by Twitter user @DudespostingWs, you can see a picture of a car that reads, "Daughter needs kidney." It seems like the person in need had put the sticker during their time of distress. After they were able to help their daughter, they updated the sticker and wrote, "Daughter got kidney. Thank you Willie! For your selfless gift of life."

Take a look at the tweet below:

This post was shared just a few days back. Since being shared, it has been liked more than two lakh times and has several comments.

One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "It's highly appreciable, man. It's very hard to make a decision like that for someone you don't know." A second person said, "Thank you, Willie. We all need a Willie and, most importantly, to be a Willie for someone." A third person added, "As a 20-year-old who has had two kidney transplants. Respect." "I just had a kidney transplant. My mom was the donor! This is pretty cool to see," said a fourth.

