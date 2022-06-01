This Prison Break kitty edition is winning people’s hearts. Seen video yet?

The series Prison Break has been a fan favourite since its release in 2015. The Internet is also filled with videos, images, and posts related to this series on one way or another. And, now there is a cat video that may make you think of the series again. It shows a kitty escaping from its play area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted on an Instagram page that is filled with adventures of three cats named Acey, Lia And Chonky. “Mission Im-Paw-Ci-ble,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The wonderful video opens to show a few kitties playing inside a pet pen. The clip then shows one of the cats climbing the fence quickly and comfortably to jump outside. What makes the video even funnier is a remix version of the Mission Impossible theme song that plays in the background.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 1.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. There were many who were reminded of the series Prison Break.

“Prison break kitty edition,” wrote an Instagram user. “There's always that one kid,” shared another. “You can't stop me. I'm escaping one way or the other,” expressed a third. “Those blue eyes! He/She had to escape so everyone can see those eyes,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON