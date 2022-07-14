Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This responsible pet cat feeds her toy monkey right on time. Watch cute video

This responsible pet cat feeds her toy monkey on time and it's adorable to watch. 
A screengrab of the video of a cat that feeds its monkey on time. (samperez_88/Instagram)
Published on Jul 14, 2022
By Sohini Sengupta

Many pets need their parents to take care of the time that they are being fed. Some of them even make it a point to let their parents understand that they need to be fed at that time. But what ensues when a pet is so responsible and caring that it knows not only when to feed itself but also when to feed its toy as well? Well, the consequence is this Instagram video that has gradually been gaining popularity. The video is, interestingly enough, that of a cat - depicting a kind of behaviour that will certainly bring a smile to your face and light up the rest of your day.

The video opens to show the cute pet cat making her way toward its parent who can be seen holding the camera and recording her actions because they know what she is about to do. The cat can be seen carrying a soft toy that dangles from her mouth. The caption to this video reads, “When it’s time for your cat to feed her monkey.” It has been shared on Instagram by a woman named Sam Perez who has a cat and a dog as pets.

Watch the adorable cat video below:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on June 19, the video has gotten more than 1.68 lakh views.

