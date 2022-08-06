This safe may not keep your money safe but it’s exquisite and delicious. Watch viral video

Creating amazing chocolate sculptures that are life-like is a specialty of chef Amaury Guichon. His Instagram page is filled with various videos and images that show his incredible creations. Just like his recent share that shows his latest sculpture made entirely out of chocolate. It is a safe which may not keep your money safe but is absolutely beautiful.

“Chocolate Safe! The little gold bars are too good… better keep them locked up,” he wrote while posting a video showing him making the safe. The clip shows him making the item from scratch. The end of the video shows the complete safe along with mini chocolate-filled ‘gold bars’ inside.

Take a look at the video that may make your jaw drop:

The video was shared four days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 15 million views and the numbers are continuously increasing. The share has also accumulated near about 1.4 million likes and counting. The share has prompted people to post various comments and they couldn’t stop praising the chef.

“Every time I say it can't get crazier than this. But the next time you surprise me even more, that's really crazy,” posted an Instagram user. “WHO can compete with you?!?? Likeeee WHOOOO???” expressed another. “He can make everything with chocolate but still make it function like the real thing. Amazing,” commented a third. “This chef is out of this world!” wrote a fourth.

