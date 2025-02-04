This simple yet brain-twisting maths teaser has confused the internet. Can you solve it?

Brain teasers have become a dominant force on the internet, keeping people engaged and testing their logical thinking. Whether they involve numbers, words, or tricky patterns, these puzzles never fail to capture our curiosity. Especially when they come with a mathematical twist, the challenge becomes even more exciting. A maths brain teaser puzzled the internet.(X/@brainyquiz_)

If you are a fan of brain teasers that make you think outside the box, we have a simple yet perplexing maths puzzle for you. This latest brain teaser has been shared on social media and has left many users scratching their heads.

The puzzle that’s stumping the internet

The viral puzzle was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the account Brainy Quiz, known for regularly sharing intriguing riddles and brain teasers. The puzzle reads:

"9 ÷ 9 = 9 × 9 = ?"

Check out the brain teaser here:

While this might seem straightforward at first glance, many users have been debating the correct answer. Is it a trick question, or is there a hidden pattern? The discussion has sparked numerous responses, with some users confidently solving it while others remain puzzled.

Another challenge to test your wits

The same account previously shared another brain teaser that also gained widespread attention. It follows a different numerical pattern and reads:

“Puzzle Game: 9 = 72, 8 = 56, 7 = 42, 6 = 30, 5 = 20, 3 = ??”

This sequence-based puzzle has left many users guessing the logic behind the numbers.

Why we love brain teasers

Brain teasers like these not only entertain but also sharpen our analytical skills. They challenge our way of thinking and often require us to break away from conventional problem-solving methods. The thrill of finding the right answer—and sometimes proving others wrong—adds to their appeal.

So, are you up for the challenge? Try solving these puzzles and see if you can crack the code!