This Swiss classic is the world's best cheese for 2022. Can you guess its name?

Whether you are a fan of mozzarella cheese, pizza's best friend, or cheddar that goes well with sandwiches, this particular event that brings together buyers, sellers and food reviewers from across the world to choose the best cheese every year will surely intrigue you. This year, the event occurred in Wales, and 4,434 cheeses from 42 countries competed for the world's best cheese. Interesting, isn't it?

The 34th edition of the World Cheese Awards, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, saw the cheeses getting awarded bronze, silver or gold, but the triumph of just one! Can you guess the name of this Swiss classic that topped the charts this year? Well, it is Le Gruyère AOP surchoix. The cheese holds the distinction of getting named the best cheese found on planet earth for the fourth consecutive year. The judges say it is a 'perfect handcrafted cheese'. They also add that it melts on one's tongue and has a variety of flavours, including herbs and fruity.

"Congratulations to the #WorldCheeseAwards 2022 World Champion Cheese, Le Gruyère AOP surchoix, entered by Swiss cheesemaker Vorderfultigen and affineur Gourmino," wrote Guild of Fine Food while sharing several photos.

Take a look at their Instagram post below:

They also shared highlights from the awards show on their YouTube channel. It gives one a sneak peek of the event, right from the introduction of judges, to them tasting the cheese, reviewing it and finally voting for each cheese before the cheesiest cheese for this year is announced.

Watch the video shared on YouTube by the Guild of Fine Food below:

Both posts, since being shared, have accumulated a flurry of likes and comments. "They must be so very proud," posted an individual. "Such an excellent cheese!" expressed another. "Fantastic, congratulations," shared a third.

