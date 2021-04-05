Home / Trending / This Twitter post about Atif Aslam’s songs translated in English is a laugh riot
While some couldn’t stop laughing at the hilarious English translations of popular songs by Aslam, others chipped in with their own funny versions.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 07:57 PM IST
A Twitter post shared a hilarious English translation of one of Atif Asam's songs.

From Pehli Nazar Mein to Doorie Sahi Jaaye Na, Atif Aslam’s soulful songs hold a special place in the hearts of many. Now, a post shared by Twitter user @khizzak has pointed out a rather hilarious translation of a popular song by the singer and tweeple didn’t waste much time to join the guessing game with their own amusing translations.

The post shows a screenshot of the situation which started it all. “There is a girl from Islamabad, she told me she loved the song of Atif Aslam ‘Habit’. It took me 5 minutes to realize she meant ‘Aadat’,” reads the text in the picture. If you’re already laughing, wait till you go through the comments section with suggested English translations of some songs.

Take a look at the share first:

Shared on April 3, the post has garnered over 2,100 likes and tons of comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop laughing at the hilarious English translations of popular songs by Aslam, others chipped in with their own funny versions. Many expressed how the comments section of the post was a pure giggle-fest.

Did you figure out the actual songs by the popular singer?

