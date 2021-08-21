Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / This Twitter post of bell peppers with googly eyes is what you need to see today
trending

This Twitter post of bell peppers with googly eyes is what you need to see today

“Finally someone who understands the power of googly eyes! I feel seen. Thank you,” commented a Twitter user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 11:41 AM IST
The image shows a bell pepper with googly eyes.(Twitter/@Rob and Roll)

Are you looking for something that can leave you giggling uncontrollable for a long time? Worry not, because the Internet is here with a hilarious object that can leave you doing so for quite some time. Shared by Twitter user Rob N Roll, a post showing several half cut bell peppers have grabbed the attention of netizens, but it has a twist. The pictures are bound to tickle your funny bone.

“Cutting bell peppers and adding googly eyes is bound to heal your soul a little, give it a try,” reads the caption of the tweet. The post includes four pictures of yellow and red half cut bell peppers with googly eyes attached on them. While some of them looks like a screaming face, others look like the peppers are extremely surprised at something.

Check out the post:



Shared on August 19, the post has garnered over 1.9 lakh likes and tons of comments. People shared all kinds of reactions along with pictures of their own creations with googly eyes. Many even confessed that they love put googly eyes on anything that seems interesting. Others simply shared laughing out loud emoticons under the share.

“I carry googly eyes in my purse because you never know when something needs to see. Sad I never thought of this but super excited to do it. I mean…BUILT-IN TEETH,” wrote a Twitter user. “Finally someone who understands the power of googly eyes! I feel seen. Thank you,” commented another.

Here are some other reactions:

What are your thoughts on this share?


bell pepper twitter
