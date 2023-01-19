This Valentine's day, Canada zoo will let you name a cockroach after someone you dislike

A zoo in Canada is offering people a way to vent their feelings in an unusual way. The Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy has started a new name-a-roach campaign in honour of Valentine's Day that allows anyone to name a cockroach after someone they dislike. The name can be given after one pays $25 (Approximately ₹1500). The zoo also provides a "digital certificate personalized with your name and roach name, shareable digital graphic and full charitable tax receipt for donor." The website also mentioned that "names and language deemed inappropriate by the Toronto Zoo Wildlife will not be featured on your digital certificate. Profanity and hate speech will not be tolerated."

The zoo had shared a tweet talking about their campaign. They wrote, "Roses are red; violets are blue… Is there someone in your life that's bugging you? Give them goosebumps by naming a cockroach in their honour this Valentine's Day. "

Take a look at the tweet here:

This post was shared on January 15. Since being shared, it has been viewed 24,000 times and has received several likes and comments.

Take a look at the comments below:

An individual in the Twitter comments wrote, "Brilliant idea! Please keep us updated with the top 10 names you get! Thanks." A second person wrote, "This is a terrible idea." "Omg, I love this!" said a third.