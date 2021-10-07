Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / This video of a bird scaring a cat away will surprise you and make you laugh
This video of a bird scaring a cat away will surprise you and make you laugh

Published on Oct 07, 2021 01:59 PM IST
A still from the video showing a bird looking at the cat's tail intensely. Screengrab
By Shreya Garg

Have you ever seen a bird scare a cat away? Well, if not, then you should definitely see this video shared on Twitter. It is a video that may leave you smilling.

The clip was shared a few hours ago. “What’s that..?” reads the caption of the post shared along with a laughing emoticon and a parrot emoticon. The clip captures the hilarious reactions of both the cat and the bird. Chances are it will make you laugh too.

The clip opens to show a cat wagging its tail. The bird then opens her mouth and tries to grab the tail with the help of her legs. Witnessing the movements of the bird, the cat makes a giant jump to the other side towards the end of the video.

The video has tickled people’s funny bone and collected several wonderful reactions. Take a look at the video which may leave you in chuckles:

The video has been viewed over 13,800 times and counting. The share has also got some interesting comments. "This may be the only time I've seen a bird scare a cat away....usually it's the other way around," wrote an individual with a laughing emoji. "Disaster averted," quipped another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

