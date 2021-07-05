This video of a doggo staring at a ball may seem sad but it has a funny twist

‘Give this dog an Oscar’ - is what you may say when you watch this hilarious video. The clip may seem sad at first but when you watch the entire clip, you may end up laughing out loud at the dog’s derpiness. This hilarious video has caught the attention of netizens and chances are you will love watching it too.

The video opens to show a doggo looking longingly at a green coloured ball. It seems the dog was playing with it when it rolled across a gate. The doggo, on the other side of the gate, continues to stare at the ball as if hoping for it to come back by itself. The doggo seems utterly dejected at its predicament and the tune playing in the background only adds to the sadness.

However, just when you start to feel bad for the doggo and wonder why the person recording the video wouldn’t help it, the camera pans towards the side. That’s when you see the hilarious twist to this video.

Watch the hilarious video below:

The funny video has collected hundreds of likes and various comments on Instagram since it was shared two days ago.

“Thanks for the laugh,” commented an Instagram user. “Best laugh of the day,” posted another.

The video was originally shared on an Instagram page called ‘tworedretrievers’ back in June. “Life Lesson: always see the bigger picture,” says the caption shared along with the clip.

We love both the video and the message. What about you?