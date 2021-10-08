Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This video of a man catching an angry cobra may give you goosebumps. Watch
This video of a man catching an angry cobra may give you goosebumps. Watch

This snake-catcher released the snake into wilderness after rescuing it from a house in Mysore, Karnataka.
Man poses with the snake. (Jukin Media)
Updated on Oct 08, 2021 12:25 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

Are you one of those people who is constantly on the lookout for videos that can give you goosebumps? Then this video might just do the trick for you. The clip involves a snake-catcher rescuing the reptile from a house in Mysore, Karnataka. It shows in detail how the snake-catcher adeptly rescues the animal. What might surprise a few is how the snake catcher performs the task like it’s no big deal, without a trace of fear despite the snake trying being angry. The video indeed makes for a fascinating watch.

The video opens to show the snake-catcher attempting to rescue the snake. In the background, voices of a group of people can be heard. During the rescue operation, the snake makes attempts to attack the man, but that doesn’t deter or surprise him. After successfully rescuing the snake, he eventually sets it free in the wild.

Take a look at the video:

What are your thoughts on the video?

snake catcher
