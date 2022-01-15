Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / This video of two dogs went viral with over 7 million views. Seen it yet?
trending

This video of two dogs went viral with over 7 million views. Seen it yet?

The video of the two dogs that went viral with over 7 million views was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the viral video, shows the dogs.(Instagram/@goldendoodledoos)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 11:44 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There are certain videos on the Internet that are oddly satisfying to watch. This video, involving two dogs, perfectly fits that category. Though the video doesn’t show anything extraordinary, the adorable pooches shown in the clip has now won people’s hearts.

The video was originally posted on the joint Insta page of pooch siblings Mia and Milo. However, it went crazy viral after being re-shared by Instagram on their official page.

“Blowin’ in the wind. On today’s #WeeklyFluff we are heading into the big outdoors with brother and sister goldendoodles Mia and Milo (@goldendoodledoos), who are getting a natural blow out,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the oddly satisfying video:

The video, since being posted about six hours ago, has gathered more than 7.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated various comments from people. Many have also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“Awesome,” wrote an Instagram user. “Mervellous,” posted another. “Beautiful,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the wonderful viral video of the dogs?

Topics
instagram dog.
