This viral My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle dance video has a Marathi twist. Watch

Social media trends are difficult to ignore, particularly when they involve dance challenges. As an example, consider the current My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle dance challenge. A group of dancers from Panvel, Maharashtra, have added their own spin to the popular soundtrack because the trend is gaining momentum on Instagram. The video has become extremely popular online as a consequence. The dancers themselves are clearly having a great time performing.

An interview with Louis Theroux that was posted to YouTube in early 2022 served as the inspiration for this popular song on TikTok. He is a journalist, documentary filmmaker, presenter, podcaster, and author who is British-American. He delivered the lines throughout the interview, demonstrating his rapping prowess. The tune, to which many people, including celebrities, are shaking a leg, is a remix of this interview.

The caption to this particular dance video reads, “Jiggle Jiggle Indian Version.” It was posted by the Instagram page that goes by the name @the_panvelkars and has more than 59,000 dedicated followers on it. Moreover, there's a strong likelihood that this clip will urge you to stand up and dance as well.

Watch the dance video below:

Since this video was shared on Instagram on June 10, it has received above 4.74 lakh likes on it. It has also received various appreciative comments.

“After such a long time watching this OG outfit of Panvelkers,” posted one. “You guys are my favourites,” complimented another individual. “Marathi version,” posted a third, accompanied by some emojis of fire.

What do you think of the Marathi twist in the My Money Don't Jiggle Jiggle video?