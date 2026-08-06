This viral optical illusion hides a 7-digit number. Can you spot it before seeing the answer?

Optical illusions have a way of making us question what our eyes are really seeing, and this latest challenge is no different. Shared on Reddit, the image looks like nothing more than a spiral pattern at first glance. But hidden within the design is a seven-digit number that many people struggle to spot.

Optical illusion hides a seven-digit number inside a spiral pattern. (Reddit)

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While some viewers quickly identify a few digits, others insist they cannot see any number at all.

Can you spot the hidden number?

The image was posted on Reddit's r/opticalillusions forum by a user who explained how it was created. "Made this one myself. The stripes are mathematically identical across the whole circle. The number only exists because the pattern shifts slightly inside the shape of each digit," the creator wrote.

They also hinted that the illusion is designed to become more difficult towards the edges. "The three middle digits come through fairly easily. The first and the last one are much weaker, so most people confidently read a three-digit number and stop there."

The creator encouraged viewers to try solving the puzzle before looking for the answer, making it even more tempting to keep staring at the spiral.

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What is the hidden seven-digit number?

If you have been trying to crack the puzzle, the hidden number is 3452839.

Many people initially notice only the middle digits because they stand out more clearly against the spiral pattern. The first and last digits are much fainter, making them easier to miss. A useful trick is to move a little farther away from your screen, slightly squint your eyes, or reduce the size of the image. Doing so can make the entire sequence easier to recognise.

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The illusion works because the repeating spiral pattern masks the digits while subtle shifts in the stripes create the outlines of the numbers. Your brain gradually separates the hidden shapes from the background as your focus changes.

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Whether you spotted all seven digits or only saw a few, this illusion shows that our eyes can sometimes miss what is right in front of us. A small change in how you look at something can help reveal what was hidden.

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