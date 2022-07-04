This woman 'punishes' her pet dog in the cutest way ever. Watch

For people who have pets, it is a common, day-to-day conundrum that they go through as to how they will discipline their fur babies. There are several times in the day that these cute munchkins unknowingly do something that they shouldn't have. These are times when they are ‘punished’ in the cutest ways ever. Just like this one video that has been shared on Instagram that shows how a woman tries to ‘punish’ her dog after he does something wrong but ends up calling off the punishment within two seconds of initiating it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been shared on Instagram with a caption that has been written from the point of view of the dog who can be seen in this video. It reads, “Who could punish me?” The caption was complete with the emoji of a relieved face. There is a good chance that your day will be made just with a single watch of this dog video.

So take a look at the adorable video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being uploaded on Instagram on June 10 , the video has gotten more than 3.66 lakh likes.

One comment reads, "You are too cute to punish!" "The accuracy," an Instagram user remarks. A third response reads, "Mom is a softie too."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON