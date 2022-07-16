Three different views of Jupiter by Nasa may make your jaw drop in wonder

Posts by Nasa on various social media handles are not just amazing but they also educate people about the wonderful world that lies beyond our Blue Planet. Just like this recent share by the space agency about one of Earth’s neighbouring planets. They posted incredible pictures of Jupiter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Ultraviolet. Visible. Infrared. Different wavelengths mean different views! Hubble’s ultraviolet and visible images offer insight into Jupiter’s atmospheric changes and colors. @NASAWebb's [James Webb Space Telescope] infrared view was taken to test its instruments during commissioning, and to demonstrate Webb’s ability to track solar system targets and produce images and spectra with extraordinary detail. Webb even captured Jupiter’s moon Europa!” they wrote while posting the photographs.

Take a look at the post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post has been shared a little over 12 hours ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 1.1 lakh likes and the numbers are increasing quickly. The post has prompted people to share various comments.

“Hubble like ‘IM STILL HERE’,” posted an Instagram user. “Wooow it's perfect,” expressed another. “Beautiful,” commented a third. “On this one we gotta give it to Hubble man. Infrared it's just not for me,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON