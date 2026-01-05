Three Indian siblings and their domestic worker die in Abu Dhabi car crash

Three members of an Indian family and their domestic worker were killed in a tragic car crash in the early hours of Sunday in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Four Indians died in a car crash in Abu Dhabi on January 4, 2026 (Representational image)

A relative told Gulf News that the family, originally from Kerala, consisted of parents and their five children. They were returning to their home in Dubai after attending Abu Dhabi’s famous winter desert festival, the Liwa Festival, when the accident occurred.

The family’s three young sons and their maid died on the spot, while the parents and two other siblings sustained serious injuries. One of the injured children is reportedly fighting for his life.

Four Indians die in Abu Dhabi

A UAE-based social worker supporting the family identified the parents as Abdul Latheef and his wife Ruksana. Their three sons who died in the road accident were identified as Ashaz (14), Ammaar (12) and Ayyash (5).

The family’s domestic worker, Bushra, also died in the car crash.

Abdul Latheef, Ruksana, and their two surviving children — Ezzaa (10) and Azzam (7) — are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Abu Dhabi.

“The accident took place early this morning. Several relatives and friends of the family reached the hospital after that. The family has decided to lay the children to rest in the UAE itself. We are supporting them with the procedures for the funeral and to repatriate the mortal remains of the maid,” the social worker told Gulf News.

Burial in Abu Dhabi?

The family, residents of Ras Al Khaimah, had travelled to the capital to attend a cultural festival and were returning home at the time of the crash.

According to the social worker, the extended family has requested that the deceased be buried in Abu Dhabi, where the accident took place.

“The extended family has reached out to us asking for burial in Abu Dhabi where the accident happened. But for that, a special permission is required. In the UAE, the primary rule for the burial of an expatriate is that the deceased must be buried in the emirate where their residency visa was issued. For this, a special permission is required, and that’s what we are trying for at the moment,” he added.