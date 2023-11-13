Tiger 3 reactions: What is X saying about Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's new film?

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Diwali was a little special this year as their film Tiger 3 was released on the festival. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Not only that, but the film also has a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan. As Tiger 3 recorded great numbers on its opening day, many people couldn't keep their calm and took to X to share their reactions. (Also Read: Tiger 3 movie review: Salman Khan's stardom goes underutilised in inconsistent but entertaining actioner)

Check out what people are saying about the film here:

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in Tiger 3 posters.

An individual gave four stars to the film.

Another called the film a 'mega-blockbuster.'

A third shared how much they enjoyed the film.

However, a few others were not too impressed.

Here's how others reacted:

About Tiger 3:

Tiger 3 is the third instalment in Salman and Katrina's spy thriller franchise. The film is also the newest entry into the YRF Spy Universe. The film turned out to be Salman's biggest opener, beating Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, and Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. For Katrina Kaif, it's also her third-highest opening, leaving behind Bharat with Salman Khan and Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs of Hindostan.

