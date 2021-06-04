Tiger cubs cuddle up and sleep next to mama, video is a treat to watch

If animal videos make you happy and help you relax, this video of a mama tiger and her cubs will leave you feeling delighted. The video shows the cubs cuddling with their mother and sleeping next to her.

The video was shared on Reddit on June 2 and has collected over 78,000 upvotes - and counting. “Eventually they all come to mommy,” reads the caption with which the video has been shared.

The clip, all of 37 seconds long, opens to show the tigress lying down next to one of her cubs. Moments later, another cub walks towards her, gives her a little nuzzle and then finds a comfortable spot near mom to sleep. Two more cubs come and do the same - give mama a little hug and then sleep near her.

Watch the adorable video below:

The video, since being shared, has also collected various reactions. While many reacted to the video, commenting about how cute it was, a few others shared how their pets do the same thing.

“Each cub goes to lay in their own spot, but they ALL go in for the head nuzzle to say ‘good night’," posted a Reddit user. “It’s a cuddle puddle!” added another.

“My roommates kitten goes into our rooms, hops on bed and gives us these head nuzzles and walks off to his spot on couch at bed time.

"We call it giving us kisses. Just a sweet baby he is,” shared a third. “My cat head butted me right as I finished this video,” shared a fourth.

What do you think about this video?

