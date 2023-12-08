Tiger jumps out of the bushes to cross road, scares man walking alone. Watch

A scary moment when a man came face-to-face with a tiger was captured on camera. The incident took place near Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. A video of the moment shared on X shows how the tiger suddenly jumps out of the bushes and scares a man walking on a deserted road.

The image shows a man’s close encounter with a tiger. (X/@ParveenKaswan)

The video of the encounter has gone viral on social media and many are re-sharing it. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan tweeted the video too along with a simple caption. “Is he the luckiest man alive? Tiger seems least bothered. From Corbett,” he wrote.

In the video, a man is seen walking on a road without any other human or vehicle in sight. Suddenly he pauses in his tracks and starts running towards the opposite side as a tiger comes out of the bushes. The encounter, thankfully, lasts a few seconds as the big cat crosses the road to disappear on the other side. The man stands still at his place for a few seconds before resuming his walk.

Take a look at this video of the tiger:

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated close to 2.9 lakh views. The share has also collected more than 3,600 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video. A few also took the route of hilarity while replying.

What did X users say about this close encounter?

“Damn! The size of that big cat!” posted an X user. “Indeed, the luckiest and the least bothered as well,” added another. “Just a morning jog for the tiger trying to burn calories,” joked a third. “Tiger didn't see him, instead running towards the other side,” expressed a fourth. “He is lucky to see so closely, but the tiger doesn't attack every time, just crossing the way,” wrote a fifth.