Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

The tiger was rescued from Motihari and released into the Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bihar.
By Khyati Sanger
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Tiger about to be let out into the forest reserve(Twitter/@rameshpandeyifs)

A video of a tiger swiftly running into the wild has gone viral on Twitter and left netizens happy. Here is the story behind it.

The tiger was rescued from Motihari in the East Champaran district of Bihar. It was then relocated to Valmiki Tiger Reserve in West Champaran where it was subsequently released. A video of the exact moment when it was let out of the cage has surfaced online.

In the clip, the tiger can be seen making a huge leap as the doors of the cage open up, and then running speedily into the reserve.

“A tiger got rescued from Motihari and was released in Valmiki Tiger Reserve, West Champaran, Bihar. What else could be better than to see a tiger leaping back into its habitat. #TigerRescue,” reads the caption of the clip.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared on July 18, it has already been viewed more than 4,600 times. While some netizens were bewildered at the speed of the tiger, others were amazed at the view.

“Born free to live free,” one commented. “Home sweet home,” another mentioned. “Amazing sight!” a third exclaimed. “With what vigor and energy it returned home!” a fourth commented.

What do you think about the video?

