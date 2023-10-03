Tiger roams freely in the sugarcane fields of Lakhimpur Kheri. Watch

While numerous wildlife enthusiasts venture into national parks and sanctuaries with the hope of catching a glimpse of tigers and other wild creatures, one fortunate individual had the extraordinary experience of encountering a tiger leisurely strolling through a sugarcane field in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. Since a video of the incident was shared on social media, it has been gaining traction.

Snapshot of the tiger in the sugarcane field.

The video of the tiger was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by user Prashant Pandey. In the caption of the post, Pandey wrote, "In Lakhimpur Kheri district, located in the Terai of Uttar Pradesh, tigers roam cheerfully in such sugarcane fields. The video is being told from the Kukra area."

The video shows the tiger roaming in the middle of the sugarcane field. The video is recorded from a car that is just in front of the tiger.

Watch the video of the tiger roaming in UP's sugarcane field here:

This video was shared on the micro-blogging platform on September 30. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than 13,000 times, and the numbers are still increasing. The share also has several likes.

This isn't the first time a tiger was seen walking around in UP. Earlier, a tiger was seen strolling through a field in Pilbhit while a farmer nearby was ploughing the ground. The farmer and the tiger nonchalantly continue with their tasks, unaffected by each other's presence.

The video was shared on X by user Raj Lakhani. In the caption of the post, Lakhani wrote, "This is Pilibhit, UP. A tiger roaming in the field & in the background farmer ploughing the field. Video shot by another farmer."

Since the video was shared, it quickly went viral on social media, leaving many people stunned by how animals and humans have adapted to each other.

