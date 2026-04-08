'Time to go back': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu calls for reverse migration to villages, internet divided

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has sparked a discussion online after calling on people to consider returning to their native villages, saying rural India holds vast untapped potential for innovation and economic growth. In a recent post on X, Vembu pointed to the steady decline of talent in villages across Tamil Nadu, particularly in the Thanjavur region, where migration to cities and overseas jobs has left homes and temples deserted.

The post triggered a discussion on reverse migration and rural development. (Image via Twitter)

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His remarks came in response to an X post by a user named Krishnan, who described a visible cultural shift in temple towns such as Papanasam, Neduntheru and Ayyampettai. The user noted that several temples, including Appakudathaan Temple and Anbil Temple, now lack local caretakers as families have moved away in search of white-collar opportunities.

Responding to the concerns, Vembu wrote, “In the last 40 years, villages in Tanjavur district have lost a lot of talent, with abandoned houses and temples in so many places. It is time to go back.”

Highlighting ongoing efforts, he added that Zoho has already set up an office and is building a campus near Kumbakonam. “We are doing our part - we have an office and we are building a campus near Kumbakonam. We are also funding Yali Aerospace, a drone startup in Tanjavur town. A lot more has to happen,” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The post quickly gained traction, triggering a discussion on reverse migration and rural development. While many users supported the idea of rebuilding local ecosystems, others pointed out the structural challenges that continue to drive people away from villages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post quickly gained traction, triggering a discussion on reverse migration and rural development. While many users supported the idea of rebuilding local ecosystems, others pointed out the structural challenges that continue to drive people away from villages. {{/usCountry}}

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“Agreed! But social pressure and lack of opportunities back home is a big problem. Combo of politician and builder lobby not letting that happen. Return to office is one such example otherwise remote work would have helped the cause u r referring to,” one user wrote.

“We can make healthy contribution to our native places by helping in education, health care, hygiene, temple management etc. This should be a movement for all communities and enormously increase the rural economy, Food and environmental security of all citizens,” commented another.

“Your endeavours, vision and broad social outlook are well known. The thought that your venture will result in the revival of the once famous Thanjavur Culture and ecosystem, is heartening. Beware of the petty politicians and nay-sayers, on the way. God Bless,” wrote one user.

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“Respect to the initiative, but : migration was a necessity for survival, not a choice. Will ur ecosystem support everyone, or just a few with specific skills? We can’t just ask people to return without addressing their unique economic realities. It’s about more than just offices,” wrote another.

“Migration can't be halted. How many can be employed? Facilities like education, healthcare, living conditions, etc. also play a vital role in migration,” said one user.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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