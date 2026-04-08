'Time to go back': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu calls for reverse migration to villages, internet divided
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has called for reverse migration to villages, citing talent drain and declining rural ecosystems in Tamil Nadu.
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has sparked a discussion online after calling on people to consider returning to their native villages, saying rural India holds vast untapped potential for innovation and economic growth. In a recent post on X, Vembu pointed to the steady decline of talent in villages across Tamil Nadu, particularly in the Thanjavur region, where migration to cities and overseas jobs has left homes and temples deserted.
His remarks came in response to an X post by a user named Krishnan, who described a visible cultural shift in temple towns such as Papanasam, Neduntheru and Ayyampettai. The user noted that several temples, including Appakudathaan Temple and Anbil Temple, now lack local caretakers as families have moved away in search of white-collar opportunities.
Responding to the concerns, Vembu wrote, “In the last 40 years, villages in Tanjavur district have lost a lot of talent, with abandoned houses and temples in so many places. It is time to go back.”
Highlighting ongoing efforts, he added that Zoho has already set up an office and is building a campus near Kumbakonam. “We are doing our part - we have an office and we are building a campus near Kumbakonam. We are also funding Yali Aerospace, a drone startup in Tanjavur town. A lot more has to happen,” he wrote.
(Also Read: 'Loyalty, not pressure': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu explains why Indian techies excel abroad, sparks discussion)
Social media reactions{{/usCountry}}
(Also Read: 'Loyalty, not pressure': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu explains why Indian techies excel abroad, sparks discussion)
Social media reactions{{/usCountry}}
The post quickly gained traction, triggering a discussion on reverse migration and rural development. While many users supported the idea of rebuilding local ecosystems, others pointed out the structural challenges that continue to drive people away from villages.{{/usCountry}}
The post quickly gained traction, triggering a discussion on reverse migration and rural development. While many users supported the idea of rebuilding local ecosystems, others pointed out the structural challenges that continue to drive people away from villages.{{/usCountry}}
“Agreed! But social pressure and lack of opportunities back home is a big problem. Combo of politician and builder lobby not letting that happen. Return to office is one such example otherwise remote work would have helped the cause u r referring to,” one user wrote.
“We can make healthy contribution to our native places by helping in education, health care, hygiene, temple management etc. This should be a movement for all communities and enormously increase the rural economy, Food and environmental security of all citizens,” commented another.
“Your endeavours, vision and broad social outlook are well known. The thought that your venture will result in the revival of the once famous Thanjavur Culture and ecosystem, is heartening. Beware of the petty politicians and nay-sayers, on the way. God Bless,” wrote one user.
“Respect to the initiative, but : migration was a necessity for survival, not a choice. Will ur ecosystem support everyone, or just a few with specific skills? We can’t just ask people to return without addressing their unique economic realities. It’s about more than just offices,” wrote another.
“Migration can't be halted. How many can be employed? Facilities like education, healthcare, living conditions, etc. also play a vital role in migration,” said one user.