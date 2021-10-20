Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Timelapse video of Aurora australis ends with a mesmerising sunrise. Watch
trending

Timelapse video of Aurora australis ends with a mesmerising sunrise. Watch

There's a possibility this timelapse video of Aurora australis may leave you feeling awestruck.
The timelapse video of Aurora australis ends with an enthralling surprise.(Instagram/@thom_astro)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 10:45 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet’s Instagram page is filled with wonderful videos and images captured from the International Space Station (ISS). His posts often mesmerise people and leave them in awe. Case in point, this timelapse video of Aurora australis that ends with an enthralling sunrise.

“Sometimes aurora seems to creep over the horizon and envelop our globe. Under the technological powerhouse of Canadarm the Station's solar panels and one of our radio antennas, this timelapse passes the aurora so you can marvel at the stars and ends on a sunrise,” he wrote while posting the video.

Take a look at the incredible share:

 

RELATED STORIES

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has gathered nearly 1.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated varied comments.

“Splendid,” wrote an Instagram user. “Magnificent,” posted another. Many reacted in the same way too. Some also posted heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Papa cat meets his kittens for the first time. Watch adorable video

Kid’s gesture before spilling milk from bottle leaves people in splits. Watch

Pigs enjoy eating a Halloween pumpkin on an empty Arizona street. Watch

Cat gently calls human to make her scratch its head. Watch sweet video
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP