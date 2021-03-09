Home / Trending / Tina Ambani shares heartwarming anniversary post for Akash and Shloka Ambani
Tina Ambani shares heartwarming anniversary post for Akash and Shloka Ambani

“Celebrating your journey from adorable kids to radiant lovebirds and now doting parents to your own bundle of joy!" reads a part of post shared by Tina Ambani.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:57 PM IST
This image of Akash and Shloka Ambani was shared by Tina Ambani.(Instagram/@tinaambaniofficial)

Tina Ambani took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post to wish nephew Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani on their wedding anniversary. The duo got married in 2019 and became parents last year after they welcomed a baby boy.

“Celebrating your journey from adorable kids to radiant lovebirds and now doting parents to your own bundle of joy! May your circle of love grow stronger, the bonds of togetherness deepen and each day bring new joys and discoveries. Happy anniversary Akash and Shloka,” she wrote. Her post is complete with two images of the couple.

Take a look at the post here:

Since being posted some four hours ago, Ambani’s share has gathered tons of comments. Many wished the couple a Happy Anniversary. Some also wrote how Akash and Shloka Ambani look cute together.

“Cute couple,” wrote a Twitter user. “Tina Just love to see how you keep on remembering and wishing all your friends and relatives every day,” shared another. “Happy Anniversary. Be blessed you all,” shared a third.

Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, just a day back on March 8, also celebrated their wedding anniversary. Tina Ambani shared a heartfelt post to wish them too. Here’s what she posted:

What do you think of the posts shared by Tina Ambani?

