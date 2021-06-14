'Tinda or fried zeher!' Tweeple share hilarious replies to Zomato’s ‘Monday as a snack’ tweet

It was not long ago when Zomato came to Twitter to enquire whether netizens had their food at the right time just like a concerned Indian mom. Now they are back again, but with a different question. Chances are the responses for this question will leave you giggling hard.

“If Monday was a snack what would it be,” reads the simple question by Zomato. If all the food items that you thoroughly despise are popping up in your mind, then let us assure you that you are not alone. People shared some hilarious food representations of Monday and the answers range from Tinda to Oreo Maggi.

Take a look at the post:

Shared a few hours ago, the post has garnered more than 500 likes and several suggestions from netizens. People flooded the comments section with hilarious food representation that Monday feels like. Many, however, expressed how the first day of the week feels like a rejuvenating drink or a snack.

Several brands also participated in the fun game:

Here’s what others said:

How would you describe Monday as a food item?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON