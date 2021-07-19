Toddler can’t stop showing her swimming skills after one lesson. Clip is aww-worthy

Videos showing toddlers discover new stuff around them are always a delight to watch. This Instagram video of a little one’s behaviour after her first swimming lesson is exactly the type of clip for that genre. Netizens are already gushing at the cuteness of the baby girl and you may find yourself saying ‘aww’ a bit too many times after watching the recording too.

Shared by the toddler’s mother Meagan Goodman, the video starts with the little one learning how to swim in a pool. As the clip goes on, the toddler is seen showing off her gravity-defying swimming skills as her father picks her up in the air. The adorable kicks may just melt your heart.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on July 13, the video has garnered over 3,000 views and several reactions. The toddler’s cute swimming strokes made netizens shower the comments section with heart emojis. “Cuteness overload,” wrote an Instagram user. “She can’t fly? Who are you kidding?” said another.

“I gotta get some of her confidence!” pointed a third. “Oh my heart. I’ve watched this too many times,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of this adorable video?

