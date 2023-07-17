Toddler drags snake inside home, viral video shocks people. Watch

What would you do if you ever saw a snake lurking around your house? Well, many people would run away from the spot, but this kid is not many people. In a video that is going viral on social media, a child can be seen carrying a snake into his home and bringing it to its family.

What is shown in this viral video?

Snapshot of toddler dragging snake inside home.(Instagram/@ f_l_addiction.official)

The clip begins to show a child holding a snake by its tail. Then, it drags it inside a room where other family members are sitting. Once they notice the snake in the child's hand, all of them seem to go into a frenzy. Then, a man pulls behind the child and takes it out with the snake. A couple of children in the video seem to have gotten scared of the snake and started crying.

Watch the video of the child dragging the snake into its house here:

This post was shared on July 1. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than 18 million times. The clip has also received several likes. Many also took to the comments section to express their thoughts on this viral clip.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "The man who pulled out the toddler even he is not scared as if its their pet?" A second joked, "Snake: Bro please I am a loner leave me. Kid: Come on now meet my family at least." A third commented, "National Commission for Protection of Child Rights must take immediate action against the parents of this child and the person who is shooting this video. This account needs to be reported immediately." "The way the uncles pulled the boy out and not the snake," said a fourth. Many others have replied to the video by using emojis. What do you think about this viral video?

