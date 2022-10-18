Toddler files police complaint against mom for ‘stealing’ candies in viral video

A video of a 3-year-old toddler has surfaced online and is all over social media through its several reshares owing to the cutest of reasons, which will become quite evident to you once you watch it. The viral video has left people chuckling and may lift your spirits too.

The video is from Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur. It shows a toddler named Hamza lodging a complaint with a policewoman against his mother over 'stealing' his candies and chocolates. He even asks the cop to put his mother behind bars. When the policewoman asks about his mother's name, he simply says 'mummy'. What is even funnier to watch is how the cop is pretending to pay serious attention to his complaint and diligently noting the minute details.

Watch the viral video below:

The video that is going crazy viral online has received tons of likes and comments from netizens.

"Video that made my day," posted an individual with laughing emoticons. "My bestie's future kid," commented another. "So cute," expressed a third. "When you know your rights," shared a fourth with laughing emojis. "Like the police woman how she treated him in a very simplicity and humble way," wrote a fifth. The comments section is replete with hearts and laughing emoticons. What are your thoughts on the cute video?

