Toddler gets excited on seeing his father when he came to pick him at airport

Toddlers are so cute and lovable and they show such joy and excitement which is delightful to see. Videos of toddlers meeting their parents after being away for some days are always heartening to watch. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a little boy’s reaction when he saw his father at the airport after being in Canada for three weeks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on the Instagram account doctorfeelsgood that belongs to a doctor named Curtis Okpara from Houston. “First time seeing me after being in Canada the last three weeks,” says a text insert on the video. The video was shot at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas. The video shows the toddler, wearing a red t-shirt, waiting at the airport. As he sees his father, he gets excited and starts to run. As his father bends down, the toddler runs into his outstretched arms. The man then picks up his son and gives him a kiss and it’s adorable to watch. “Best feeling in the world,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being posted on June 19, the video has accumulated more than 2.98 lakh views. It has also received several comments.

“So, so cute. He loves his daddy so much!” commented an Instagram user. “Best feeling in the world. Blessings,” wrote another. “He glance like oh stranger danger bout to shake if he needed to, but said oh naw that’s my pops!” reads another comment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}