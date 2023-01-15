Toddler greets every passenger he meets on a flight. Viral video melts hearts

Toddlers, with their presence and antics, brighten up our moods in more ways than we can count. And this particular video of a toddler that has been doing the rounds on social media is a case in point. In it, one can see the little one greeting every passenger he meets on a flight. The video, shared on Twitter, has become a source of joy for many Internet users and may have the same effect on you.

“What a friendly soul,” read the caption of the video shared by Twitter user Morissa Schwartz with heart emoticons. The now-viral video shows the toddler walking up to the people aboard a plane and shaking hands with them.

The video was shared on January 11 and has since received more than 2.2 million views. It has also accumulated several comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the adorable video:

“It is a time of joy and happiness, a connection that can help build trust, understanding and respect, and can deepen relationships between people. It is a special time that can bring a sense of peace and contentment to those involved,” posted a Twitter user. “Unless you become like little children, you shall not enter the kingdom…,” shared another. “Look at all the smiling faces this little angel made with just a sweet, earnest effort. We could all learn a lesson here,” expressed a third. “Look how many smiles he created on that plane!” commented a fourth with a heart emoticon.

