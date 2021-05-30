Toddler greets horses with little boops, melts netizens’ hearts

The bond between children and animals are always special and delightful and so are the videos of their adorable interaction. Case in point, this clip of a toddler giving kisses to some horses in a stable. The whole interaction may put a smile on your face.

Shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, the clip shows a toddler walking up to a horse in a stable and giving it a gentle kiss. As the clip goes on, the kid continues to give kisses to the other horses.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on May 29, the clip has garnered over 78,000 views and tons of reactions. The toddler’s adorable kisses for the horses brightened up the mood of many and that was evident from the comments section. People pointed out how adorable the whole video was. Many shared heart emojis too.

This is love 💕 — Vishvendra (@iVishvendra) May 29, 2021

I think I really needed baby horse-boops! Thank you for this! — Julie_Kadas (@julie_kadas) May 29, 2021

THIS is so precious & I needed this. Thank You. ❤️ — Phoenixwmn (@Phoenixwmn) May 29, 2021

Oh my heart.

They know a sweet soul when they meet it — TJ (@McFlyTexas) May 29, 2021

What do you think of this sweet video?

