Toddler imitates her mother who is 37 weeks pregnant. Watch adorable video

Little girls love to act like their mothers. They always try to imitate their actions which is adorable to watch. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a woman who is 37 weeks pregnant and her toddler daughter tries to act just like her. The video is hilarious yet cute to watch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on the Instagram account mama_see_. “When you’re 37 weeks pregnant and your toddler watches everything you do and tells you she’s just like you,” says a text insert on the video. The video shows the woman walking by placing her hands on her back as it is aching. Her toddler daughter named Audrey also imitates her mother’s actions and it’s adorable to watch. “I think she just likes mocking me,” says another text insert at the end of the video along with a laughing emoji.

“When your daughter tells you she’s just like you… but you don’t know if you should take that as a complement or not… any mamas out there that are 37 weeks and having trouble getting around?” says the caption of the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the video below:

The video was posted on May 30 and it has received more than 6.26 lakh views so far. It has also received more than 46,000 likes and several comments.

“I can’t this is the cutest thing ever,” wrote an Instagram user. “When I was pregnant, my firstborn 5yo told everyone she have a baby in her tummy too. She also throw a fit when I said there’s only poo poo in her tummy,” commented another. “Nah she’s mocking you,” posted a third along with laughing emoticons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What do you think about this adorable video?