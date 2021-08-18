Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Toddler shows up on fashion show runway, dazzles the audience. Cute clip wins hearts

After reaching the middle of the runway the toddler stops to give a pose and show off her dress just like a professional model.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 03:31 PM IST
The image shows the little girl walking on the runway.(Instagram/@kristenweaverstudio)

An adorable clip of a toddler crashing a fashion show and dazzling it has left netizens saying ‘aww’. A video of the little girl’s walk was shared on Instagram by her elder sister Kristen Weaver. Needless to say, the toddler literally stole the show with her cute catwalk and poses.

The recording starts with the girl walking on the runway wearing a pink dress. After reaching the middle of the runway she stops to give a pose and show off her dress just like a professional model. The audience can be seen clapping and enjoying her walk thoroughly.

“It’s currently around 18m views on TikTok and I never expected it to blow up but Abrianna is an angel and I’m glad she’s making everyone so happy! She is World’s Perfect Toddler 2021!” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on August 17, the clip has garnered over 3,380 likes and several reactions. While many were simply stunned at the little one’s confidence, others expressed how she totally stole the show.

“She’s so cute!!! And the star of the whole show,” wrote an Instagram user. “It's the Zoolander stare, the skill to show off her dress and the awesome 'profile Dior Pose' for me!! She's precious and understanding the assignment!” commented another

“Loved her sassy walk!” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

