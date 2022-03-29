Toddler wears her mother’s wedding gown. Video will melt your heart

When kids are toddlers and get to know about weddings, they get angry with their parents over not being invited to their parents’ wedding. They also wish they could have been a part of it. Girls also wish to look like their mothers and wear her wedding gown. Well, a video of a little girl wearing her mother’s wedding gown will melt your heart as she fulfilled her wish. It was posted on Instagram and it is just too adorable to watch.

The video was posted by Kayla Buell on her Instagram account on March 15 and it has got over 3.40 lakh views so far. “My toddler tried on my wedding dress today and my heart just melted,” says the text on the video. The little girl looks so adorable as she poses in her mother’s wedding dress even though it is too big for her.

“She always gets mad at me for not having invited her to my wedding, so here ya go baby girl! Love you to the moon and back,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the adorable video below:

“She will definitely make a beautiful bride when she grows older,” commented an Instagram user. “These are such amazing photos to have especially for the future! So precious!” said another. “My daughter kept on insisting that she wanted my long wedding gown too!” commented a third.

The woman is a video creator and a YouTube mom. She has over 44,000 followers on Instagram.

What do you think about this adorable video of the little girl trying on her mother’s wedding gown?