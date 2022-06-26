Toddlers hug man confusing him for their grandpa. Watch adorable video

It is always delightful to watch videos of kids and toddlers being their adorable self. Kids shower lots of love and affection towards the people they are fond of. However, they sometimes mistake a stranger for someone they know and it is quite amusing to watch. A similar scenario is seen in this video posted on Instagram that shows four toddlers hugging a man whom they assumed was their grandfather. The video is adorable and yet hilarious to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram account annatwinsies. “Who will tell them it’s not their grandpa?” says a text insert on the video. The video shows the toddlers hugging an elderly man. All the kids are embracing the man while their mom is standing close to them and grinning broadly. Actually, the man is a construction guy working at their home and he looks very similar to the kids’ grandpa, it is explained in a voiceover in the video.

“Who’s gonna tell them??” says the caption of the video along with laughing emoticons.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted on May 29, the video has received more than 4.4 million views and numerous comments.

“Toddler mauling is a very common occurrence and can happen to anyone. Stay alert people!” commented an Instagram user. “We need to see a side by side of grandpa,” wrote another. “I did this one time at a nature park. Went to the bathroom with my grandma and when we came out, I saw my grandpa nearby and ran up to him and hugged him. When I looked up at his face, I had the sudden realization that it was not my grandpa. I was so embarrassed — I was about 5 years old but I remember it like it was yesterday,” shared another individual.

