Toddler’s mimicry of granddad’s walk may leave you laughing hard

Kids copying the behaviour of the adults around them is probably one of the most amusing and cute things one can capture on camera. This Reddit video showing a toddler imitating the walk of her grandfather is a perfect example of that. The clip is so sweet that you may find yourself saying ‘aww’ multiple times.

The video starts with a baby girl holding a cane in her hands. As the clip goes on, she starts walking like her grandpa who can be seen walking behind her with a cane. The whole occasion leaves the people watching the little one laughing out loud.

Take a look at the video:

Shared almost eight hours ago, the clip has garnered over 6,100 upvotes and tons of reactions.

“Haha the way she snaps into character with the lean got me hahaha she's adorable,” wrote a Reddit user. “Oh my God, cuteness overload,” commented another. “And grandma cackles in the background. It sounds like she's losing it,” pointed a third.

What did you think of this sweet clip?

