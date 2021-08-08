Smriti Irani shares special message on Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold medal win

Neeraj Chopra made history as he ended India’s wait by winning the elusive Olympic gold medal in athletics. In men's javelin throw in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 he won the medal by sending the spear to a distance of 87.58m. Since his win, people from various walks of life have taken to social media to congratulate him on his big win, including union minister Smriti Irani. Taking to Instagram, she shared a special message for the Olympian.

“The Nation proudly celebrates Olympic Gold Medalist Subedar @neeraj____chopra. Confident , diligent, he symbolises a New India! His victory will surely fire up many an ambition in Indian athletics. Congratulations, well done!” she wrote. Along with the caption she also shared a video that showcases Neeraj Chopra’s thrown that gave India it's gold medal.

Since being posted nearly 14 hours ago, the video has gathered more than 2.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

One of the individual who commented on Smriti Irani's post was actor Neena Gupta. “Jhanda ooncha rahe hamara,” she wrote. “He knew it and didn’t even look,” shared another while talking about the Chopra’s immediate reaction after throwing the spear. “Wow,” expressed a third. Many shared fire emoticons to express their reactions.

