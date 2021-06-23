Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tokyo Olympics: 21-year-old Sha'Carri Richardson runs to grandma to hug her after qualifying. Watch

Shared on Reddit, the video shows 21-year-old Sha'Carri Richardson rushing to the audience stand after winning the Olympic trials.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 11:58 AM IST
21-year-old Sha'Carri Richardson embraces her grandmother after qualifying for her first Olympic Games.(Reddit)

A heart melting moment from the Olympic trials 2021 involving 21-year-old Sha'Carri Richardson and her grandma has won people over. She won the women’s 100m finals to secure a place in the Tokyo Olympics 2021. The feisty performance by Richardson was an incredible watch but what made everyone hold onto their hearts was her actions after winning the race. A clip of the moment has now found its way on several social media platforms and making many say ‘aww’ repeatedly. It shows her hugging her grandma after achieving the feat.

Shared on Reddit, the video shows Richardson rushing to the audience stand after winning the trials. She goes around searching for the grandmother as the camera follows her. After finding her she gives her a tight hug and receives plenty of kisses in return. No we are not cutting onions here.

“21-year-old Sha'Carri Richardson embraces her grandmother after qualifying for her first Olympic Games,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on June 22, the video has already accumulated over 96,300 upvotes and the numbers are still increasing. People were amazed to see the amazing performance as well as heartening moment between Sha'Carri Richardson and her grandmother. While many showered their love in the comments section, others wished her best for the finals in her first Olympics.

“Such a beautiful moment. Her post race interview was a justified mix of pride and grief,” wrote a Reddit user. “That's some willpower! I'm so happy for her,” expressed another. “I feel the love they have for one another. Beautiful,” commented another.

What do you think of this heartwarming video?

