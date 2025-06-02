Tourist damages 2,000-year-old terracotta warriors at China’s ancient emperor’s tomb

A domestic tourist damaged two ancient clay warriors after jumping into a protected section of China’s terracotta army site in Xi’an, authorities said on Saturday, reported The Guardian. The terracotta was built around 209 BC.(Instagram/@ majorcantotraits)

Also read: Indian-origin CEO who bought his first apartment at age 12 is Singapore’s youngest billionaire

The 30-year-old man, who was visiting the museum on Friday, climbed over the guardrail and a protective net before leaping into one of the excavation pits, according to a statement from local public security officials. The pit is as deep as 5.4 metres (18 feet), according to the museum’s official website.

Also read: Gukesh beats world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. His silence spoke volumes

The man “pushed and pulled” the terracotta figures, resulting in two of them being “damaged to varying degrees,” the statement said. He was immediately “controlled” by security personnel on site.

Also read: Porsche 911 burnt down in Paris as PSG win celebrations take violent turn

Authorities later revealed the man was suffering from mental illness. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Dates back to 209 BC

The terracotta army, one of China’s most significant archaeological discoveries, was built around 209 BC to guard the tomb of the country’s first emperor. With over 8,000 life-sized clay soldiers, horses, and chariots, the site represents ancient China’s artistic and military prowess.

Located in Xi’an, the capital of Shaanxi province, the site is a major tourist attraction and has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1987. Despite the incident, a museum staffer told AFP that the display remained open to the public as usual.

Also read: Nearly 10,000 Redditors accuse Zepto of shady app practices: ‘Hold Zepto accountable’